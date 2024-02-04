Importation Of Cocoa Started Over 20 years Ago, Ignore False Claims– COCOBOD

Joseph Boahen Aidoo

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has clarified that all cocoa processing companies established in Ghana after November 2001 are legally allowed to import cocoa beans for processing within the country.

This statement comes in response to a misrepresentation on social media regarding the circulation of an official letter granting Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company Limited permission to import cocoa beans for processing.

In its official statement issued February 4, 2024, COCOBOD called on the public to disregard the false claim derived from the leaked letter, emphasizing that the practice of importing cocoa beans is intended to assist companies in meeting their desired recipes for chocolate production and other purposes.

Regarding the leaked letter, COCOBOD expressed concern over misinterpretation on social media platforms and subsequent dissemination of misinformation. The board cleared the air, stating that all post-November 2001 cocoa processing companies in Ghana have the legal right to import cocoa beans for processing within the country.

The statement also shed light on the industry’s long-standing practice of blending Ghana’s premium cocoa with beans from other producing countries.

Ghana’s cocoa is known for its exceptional quality, and the importation of cocoa beans allows factories to manage costs and implement operational strategies effectively.

This practice, which has been in place for over 20 years, has enabled companies to import cocoa from countries such as Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Nigeria, and Ecuador.

COCOBOD reiterated its commitment to ensuring the sustainability and growth of the cocoa industry in Ghana.

The board continues to explore innovative approaches to support cocoa processing companies, enabling them to maintain high standards and meet the demands of the chocolate market.

By Vincent Kubi