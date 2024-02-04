East Legon Rich Men Formed The New Force?

Nana Kwame Bediako

In an unexpected turn of events, a group of wealthy individuals from East Legon have allegedly come together to form a new political movement called The New Force.

These high-profile figures, who are members of the prestigious East Legon Executive Club, aim to wrest power from the current government.

Leading this new movement is Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, who serves as the Presidential candidate and expected to announce rich member of the Executive Club as Vice President of The New Force. Cheddar, a highly successful entrepreneur with vast investments in the media and real estate sectors, among others, is expected to make an official announcement regarding the movement’s plans in the coming weeks.

Interestingly, #TheNewForce is said to comprise not only business magnates and wealthy technocrats but also influential political elites and members of the Ghanaian aristocracy. This conglomeration of power and influence has sparked anticipation and intrigue within the country.

Though, they aim to wrest power but there are several strong indicators linking the Movement to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

As the specifics and ideology of The New Force are yet to be unveiled, it remains to be seen how this new political movement will affect the existing landscape and potentially challenge the authority of the current government. The formation of such a force by the wealthy and influential individuals of East Legon has certainly caught the attention of both the public and political observers alike as well as the security agencies.

By Vincent Kubi