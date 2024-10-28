ECG’s Streetlight Initiative Brightening Communities in Tema Region

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is bringing light to communities in the Tema Region by installing streetlights to improve visibility and enhance safety at night.

The ongoing project, part of ECG’s corporate social responsibility efforts, aims to support local communities and replace faulty streetlights. Working closely with Assembly Members, ECG is identifying priority areas for installation based on community needs.

Sakyiwaa Mensah, ECG Tema Region PRO, clarified that the focus of the project is specifically on streetlights, ensuring that only sturdy poles are used for mounting lights to guarantee long-term effectiveness. She expressed gratitude to Assembly Members and community members for their cooperation and assistance in facilitating the project’s success.

Speaking on Tema’s Plan B FM, Ms. Mensah highlighted the positive impact of community involvement in providing space for light assembly and offering additional resources like water, underscoring the collaborative spirit driving the initiative forward.

Since its launch in October 2024, the project has already begun illuminating neighborhoods in the Tema South District, with plans to extend coverage to other areas as per the scheduled implementation timeline.