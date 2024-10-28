Alex Mould Roasted On Social Media Over “Dumsor” Comment

Ghanaians took to social media to roast former Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Chief Executive, Alex Mould, over his recent Facebook post seemingly downplaying the current intermittent power cuts, known locally as “dumsor.”

His post was a statement to blast the current Akufo-Addo led government for plugging what he claimed to be constant “dumsor” but was met with public bashing.

Alex Mould’s post, which read, “You see how they are playing chaskele with your lights recently… be there and be yammering ‘it is possible’. Woa wo JEJEREJE if…”, sparked outrage, with many commenters recalling the severe “dumsor” era under the previous NDC administration.

Critics Point to Past Experience

However, the commenters argued that the current intermittent power cuts are preferable to the prolonged darkness experienced during Mould’s party’s tenure.

One commenter predicted a return to “dumsor” in January, while others demanded Mould disclose his achievements in the energy sector during his time in office.

Alex Mould, a member of the National Democratic Congress and former CEO of the National Petroleum Authority as well as GNPC, comments were seen as tone-deaf. His experience in the energy sector made his remarks all the more surprising, leading many to question his motives.

The intermittent blackouts, which lasted from 2012 to 2016, paralyzed businesses, hospitals, and daily life.

-BY Daniel Bampoe