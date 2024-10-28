Cynthia Morrison Escapes Alleged Assassination Plot

In a shocking turn of events, former Ghanaian Gender Minister Cynthia Morrison narrowly escaped an alleged assassination attempt in Agona Nyakrom, Central Region, on Sunday October 27, 2024.

The incident occurred around 7:40 pm during a power outage, adding to the chaos.

An unidentified gunman targeted Cynthia Morrison but fortunately missed her, striking another individual instead; where three people were injured when a gun was fired at a rally organized by her outfit.

According to some of the eyewitnesses, there was a clash between NPP PC supporters and Cynthia Morrison supporters.

The report says that Cynthia Morrison was addressing the gathering while standing in her car when some supporters of the NPP drove to the gathering, resulting in a clash.

This incident comes amidst Cynthia Morrison’s contentious independent parliamentary bid for the Agona West Constituency seat, which she previously won on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 and 2020.

However, she lost the NPP primary to Christopher Arthur in April 2024, prompting her to run independently.

Cynthia Morrison’s decision to contest independently has been met with resistance, including a court injunction barring her from presenting herself as a candidate until the court fully resolves an ongoing legal case.

Despite this, she has maintained her intention to run, sparking debate within the NPP and the community.

Background of the Controversy

Morrison’s independent bid stems from her dissatisfaction with the NPP’s internal selection process, which she claims was flawed and unfair.

Her criticisms have highlighted deeper issues within the party regarding fairness and inclusion.

Morrison’s parliamentary bid ambitions have been marred by controversy, with some calling on her to stop contesting due to the court injunction and potential divisions within the NPP.

However, she remains determined to retain lthe Agona West seat.

