Bawku Gunshots Victims Identified

KILLED! Abee Waqas

In a devastating incident, gunmen in the Bawku area brutally killed Abee Waqas, a young man who was attending his father’s funeral, along with several others.

The tragic event occurred on Sunday afternoon, amidst the ongoing chieftaincy dispute that has plagued the region.

The chieftaincy dispute in Bawku resurfaced a few days ago, creating tension and instability in the area. Unfortunately, this led to the tragic events that unfolded Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, Abee Waqas and his family were denied entry into the Bawku township due to the dispute.

They decided to return to Bolga to regroup and plan their next move.

However, they were followed by unknown gunmen who instructed them to step down from their vehicle.

In a shocking turn of events, the elderly brother stepped out to explain their mission and was shot immediately.

Abee Waqas followed, attempting to intervene, and was also shot without being given the chance to explain. Miraculously, the younger brother managed to escape through the back door and fled into the bush, saving his life.

The victims, including Abee Waqas and his father, were laid to rest on Sunday evening.

The community is in shock and mourning, with many calling for an end to the violence and a resolution to the chieftaincy dispute.

Background

The chieftaincy dispute in Bawku has a long history, dating back to several years.

The conflict has resulted in periodic violence, displacement, and loss of life. Efforts to resolve the dispute have been ongoing, but progress has been slow.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for an end to the violence and a peaceful resolution to the dispute.

The government has been urged to take decisive action to address the root causes of the conflict and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

-BY Daniel Bampoe