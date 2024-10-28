GRIDCo Exposes NDC’s Dumsor Propaganda

In a brazen attempt to spread misinformation to discredit the government, some members of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) recently shared a fake statement allegedly issued by GRIDCo, Ghana’s national electricity transmission company.

The fake statement, dated October 26, 2023, claimed that the country was facing a power crisis due to the government’s inability to procure fuel for power companies.

John Abdulai Jinapor, an NDC Member of Parliament, initially posted the fake statement on Facebook, claiming that “Load shedding to intensify as Akuffo-Addo/Bawumiah led Government is unable to procure fuel for power plants.”

He also posted, “Ignore the false narrative. GRIDCO has been shedding load (DUMSOR) for a week, and it’s worsening by the day, mainly due to a lack of funds to procure fuel for the thermal plants.”

However, GRIDCo’s Public Relations Officer, Dzifa Bampoh, quickly debunked the fake statement, pointing out that the date was incorrect, as it was from 2023, not 2024.

Immediately, the GRIDCo PRO reacted to the statement; the MP and his members were forced to delete the statements on their Facebook pages after they were exposed.

Dzifa Bampoh invited the public to contact her for any clarifications.

NDC’s “Dumsor” Revival Strategy

This incident reveals the NDC’s desperate attempt to revive fears of “dumsor,” the crippling power outages that plagued Ghana during their tenure.

By spreading false information, they aim to discredit the current government’s achievements in stabilizing the power sector.

-BY Daniel Bampoe