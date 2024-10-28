Vote NPP For Continuity Of Development

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has urged Ghanaians to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the December 7 elections to continue its development initiatives geared towards transforming the nation.

He explained that with the current state of development and initiatives put in place by the President Akufo-Addo-led government, voting for NPP would ensure continuity and the introduction of many more of such good policies and initiatives that are gradually changing the standard of living of the people.

Dr. Adutwum made the call when he spoke at a political forum dubbed “Meeting with the youth of Ablekuma Central Constituency” in the Greater Accra Region.

The event was organised by the NPP parliamentary candidate for the area, Mr. Jefferson Sackey. It aimed to explain the various interventions he had introduced in the area and what he sought to do when elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area during the December 7 elections.

In attendance were some members of the party from all walks of life, constituents and students from selected second-cycle institutions in the area.

Dr. Adutwum cautioned Ghanaians not to repeat the mistake it made during the 2008 general election in which it voted the NPP government out, then led by President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration and regretted when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reversed all the gains made by the President Agyekum Kufuor administration.

The Education Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, described Jefferson Sackey as a visionary and intelligent man who had what it takes to bring transformation to Ablekuma Central Constituency.

Positive Assurance

Mr. Jefferson Sackey, in his welcome remarks, urged the people of Ablekuma to have faith in him and vote massively for him to represent them in Parliament.

He stated that even though he has not been elected as the MP for the area yet, they should look at the kind of support he had offered the constituents, adding that should they elect him, he would connect to all institutions in government to get them the support they may need.

Mr. Lord Commey, Director of Operations at the Office of the President, on his part, added his voice to the call for all Ghanaians to consider voting for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and all NPP candidates to enable them sustain and continue the ongoing transformation of the nation.

He described the National Democratic Congress as visionless and only thrived on lies and propaganda with the view to winning elections without thinking about the future generation and the country as a whole.