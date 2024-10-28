Commonwealth Takes Historic Step Towards Protecting Free Speech

In a groundbreaking move, the Commonwealth Heads of Government have adopted the Commonwealth Principles on Freedom of Expression and the Role of the Media in Good Governance.

This landmark decision, made at their summit meeting in Apia, Samoa, underscores the vital role of free expression and media freedom in democratic societies.

The newly adopted Principles emphasize that Commonwealth governments should reconsider laws restricting freedom of expression.

This development is particularly significant, given the alarming rise in attacks on journalists and restrictions on free speech across the Commonwealth.

Between 2006 and 2020, 178 journalists were killed in Commonwealth countries, with a staggering 96% impunity rate.

Furthermore, 547 journalists were imprisoned globally as of 2023, often facing legal harassment for investigative reporting.

The Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative and the Commonwealth Journalists Association are now calling on member states to implement these Principles effectively.

They urge governments to repeal or amend outdated laws, often inherited from colonial era, that stifle free expression and diversity.

William Horsley of the Commonwealth Journalists Association in a statement stressed that these laws have a chilling effect on journalists and activists, leading to self-censorship and decline in independent voices.

The Principles were developed by civil society organizations in response to the deteriorating environment for journalists.

The Commonwealth Journalists Association, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, and other partners collaborated on the report “Who Controls the Narrative? Legal Restrictions on Freedom of Expression in the Commonwealth.”

This comprehensive report analyzes legal frameworks governing freedom of expression and outlines pathways for reform.

It recommends strengthening judicial independence, promoting media pluralism, and enhancing international accountability mechanisms.

Sneh Aurora, Director of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, also emphasized that the Principles provide an opportunity for Commonwealth governments to align national laws with international human rights laws.

-BY Daniel Bampoe