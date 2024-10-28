Sefwi Wiawso Chiefs Rally Behind Bawumia

In a vibrant display of unity and enthusiasm, the chiefs and people of Sefwi Wiawso constituency have endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid, embracing his bold vision for Ghana’s future.

The constituency’s warm reception was evident during the Vice Presidential Candidate of NPP, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s recent visit, where he was welcomed by Katakyie Kwasi Bumangamah II and other local leaders.

Dr. Prempeh, expressing gratitude on behalf of Dr. Bawumia, emphasized the significance of the constituency’s support.

“This outpouring of support from Sefwi Wiawso constituency is a testament to Dr. Bawumia’s inclusive and transformative vision for Ghana,” Dr. Prempeh stated.

“We are confident that this unity will translate into overwhelming support for Dr. Bawumia and Festus Bumakama Agyapong in the upcoming election.”

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign has gained momentum across Ghana, with many citing his bold solutions for the country’s economic and social challenges.

The Sefwi Wiawso constituency’s endorsement is seen as a critical boost to his presidential bid.

Locals praised Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to grassroots development, citing initiatives such as the Planting for Food and Jobs program and the expansion of rural infrastructure.

“Dr. Bawumia’s vision resonates with our community’s needs,” said Katakyie Kwasi Bumangamah.

“We believe in his ability to drive transformative change and improve lives.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe