Armed Men Wreak Havoc On Bolgatanga-Tamale Road

A chilling wave of violence gripped the Bolgatanga-Tamale highway on October 27, 2024, as armed men blocked the road near Gbimsi, leaving a trail of destruction and terror in their wake.

The assailants, armed with AK-47 rifles and other weapons, targeted passengers from Bawku, sparking fears of escalating ethnic tensions.

Eyewitness Recounts Harrowing Experience

A survivor described the ordeal to Citi News : “I was heading back from Tamale airport when I encountered the armed group. They were burning tires and screening passengers, searching for Kusasis. I was lucky to be let through, but I saw them brutally beating someone.”

Link to Bawku Chieftaincy Conflict

The attack is believed to be linked to the resurgence of the Bawku chieftaincy conflict, which has ravaged the region since Saturday, October 26.

Gbimsi, a predominantly Mamprusi community, has been caught in the crossfire.

Regional Tensions

The Bawku chieftaincy dispute has simmered for decades, with periodic flare-ups.

The recent escalation has raised fears of widespread unrest and ethnic clashes.

-BY Daniel Bampoe