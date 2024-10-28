Cheddar Exposes Social Media Influencers

Nana Kwame Bediako

In a shocking exposé, Cheddar, a prominent business figure and the leader of the New Force, has blown the lid off the #OccupyJulorbi and #FixTheCountry campaigners, revealing that they were nothing more than paid propaganda initiatives orchestrated by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Cheddar, these campaigns were not the organic, grassroots movements they appeared to be, but rather a carefully crafted scheme to manipulate public opinion.

Cheddar claims to have firsthand knowledge of the social media influencers who were hired to promote these campaigns, including KalyJay, Sneaker Nyame, Asiedu Mends, and Olele Salvador, among others.

Cheddar’s revelations are particularly striking given his own experience working with some of these influencers on his #TheConvention campaign.

He alleges that he paid them between 10,000 to 30,000 Ghanaian cedis to promote his campaign, but when KalyJay approached him to join the #OccupyJulorbi and Galamsey campaigns, Cheddar sensed that he was being set up to be taken advantage of and declined.

Now, Cheddar has released a list of paid influencers, which may include some familiar names on this app.

This development has sparked a heated debate about the authenticity of these campaigns and the role of social media influencers in shaping public opinion.

While influencer marketing has become a significant aspect of modern marketing, the use of paid influencers to promote specific agendas or campaigns raises questions about transparency and the potential for manipulation.

In this case, Cheddar’s revelations have cast a shadow over the #OccupyJulorbi and #FixTheCountry movements, suggesting that they may have been more about propaganda than genuine grassroots activism.

In a related development, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their outrage and disappointment over the revelations.

Some have called for greater transparency and accountability in the use of social media influencers for political purposes, while others have praised Cheddar for his courage in speaking out against the manipulation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe