Eidul-Fitr Holiday Is Next Week Thursday

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of the Interior has declared Thursday, April 11, 2024, as a statutory holiday in line with the celebration of the Eidul-Fitr and should be observed as a public holiday.

In a statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, noted that “The general public is hereby informed that Thursday, 11th April 2024, which marks Eidul-Fitr, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country’’.

Eidul-Fitr is the earlier of two official holidays celebrated by Muslims globally. The event marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan by Muslims.

– BY Daniel Bampoe