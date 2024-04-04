Build Stars Around Kudus

Mohammed Kudus. INSET: Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, believes it is time to build the new Black Stars around talismanic midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The West Ham United star has been in devastating form since moving to England, hogging the headlines with swashbuckling displays and phenomenal goals.

Kudus netted his 13th goal of the campaign against Newcastle United on Sunday, edging Andre Ayew to become the Ghanaian with the most goals at West Ham.

Gyan insists the red-hot attacking midfielder should be the fulcrum of the Black Stars team.

“So far it’s obvious, it is Mohammed Kudus,” he said on Asempa FM when asked about who the team should be built around. “When I was coming up we had the Michael Essiens, the Stephen Appiahs, and it came to my time,” he added.

“There have been good players, there was the Abedi Pele era, Stephen Appiah era, Michael Essien era and there was my era. Now it is Kudus because he is the only Ghanaian doing well, and it is not just anywhere but in England. In fact, he is the only African player for now that is doing well, so we have to support him,” he continued.

Kudus missed Ghana’s international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda last month due to a shoulder injury.