Cop Detained After Fatal Shooting Incident in Ashanti Region

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has taken a Police Officer into custody following an alleged fatal shooting incident in Manso Adubia, Ashanti Region.

The unfortunate incident occurred on the 4th of April 2024, sending shockwaves through the community.

In response to the tragedy, the Inspector-General of Police has personally reached out to the wife and family of the deceased to offer condolences and support during this difficult time. Additionally, a high-powered Police delegation has been dispatched to commiserate with the grieving family.

Meanwhile, investigations are currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

The Regional Police Command is working diligently to unravel the details of the incident and ensure that justice is served.

More updates on this developing story will be provided as information becomes available.

By Vincent Kubi