President Akufo-Addo Changes Regional Ministers

Hafiz Bin Salih and Stephen Yakubu

In a bid to enhance effective governance and foster development across the country, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced changes to the regional composition of his government.

With immediate effect, Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, will be assuming the role of Upper West Regional Minister. Likewise, Hafiz Bin Salih, who previously held the position of Upper West Regional Minister, will now serve as the new Upper East Regional Minister.

These changes come as part of the President’s ongoing efforts to ensure optimum governance and prioritize the welfare and development of the people in both the Upper West and Upper East regions.

President Akufo-Addo has tasked the newly appointed ministers with working tirelessly to promote the welfare and advancement of their respective regions.

The personnel changes were announced by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President. The President believes these adjustments will bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the regions, further driving progress and prosperity.

The appointments are expected to bolster collaboration between the regional authorities and the central government in addressing the unique challenges and needs of each region.

President Akufo-Addo remains committed to fostering effective governance throughout the country and ensuring the well-being of all citizens.

These changes in ministerial roles demonstrate the President’s dedication to sustaining a responsive and inclusive government that remains focused on the development and betterment of all regions in Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi