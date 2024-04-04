Ejisu R/C School Gets Modern Washroom

Dr. and Mrs. Antwi Mensah, Rev. Fr. Stephen Asante & Nana Otoa Minka cutting the tape to open the facility

The Antwi Mensah and Family Foundation has constructed a 16-seater toilet facility for the Ejisu Roman Catholic Junior High and Primary Schools in the Ashanti Region.

The 11-seater toilet facility will be used by primary and JHS students, with the remaining five-seater toilet facility reserved for kindergarten pupils.

The facility includes a shared shower for kindergarteners as well as a changing area for female students in primary and JHS.

The project, costing GH¢1.2 million, began in September 2022 and will serve about 1,000 pupils.

This is the first time the school has had access to a water closet toilet since its inception over 80 years ago.

Co-Chairperson of the Foundation and an old boy of the school, Dr. Kofi Antwi Mensah, told the media at a brief ceremony to commission the projects that the gesture was intended to give back to the school while also addressing a present need.

“The school has helped shape the lives of many people who are now successful in their various endeavors.

“However, they are yet to make any meaningful contributions to the school. So, maybe, they will follow our example and contribute to the school, no matter how small,” he stated.

Dr. Antwi Mensah stated that his foundation’s decision to intervene was motivated by the school’s poor restroom facilities.

He noted that the issue of maintenance has become a liability in public project management.

He stated that in order to maintain the facility and ensure its longevity, they have hired an attendant who will work with the school to manage the facility for a long period of time.

Mrs. Bernadette N. Votere, Headmistress of Ejisu R/C Model Primary School, thanked the Foundation for the gesture.

She called on other old students to come to the aid of the school, saying that they need computers to support ICT education.

A Daily Guide Report