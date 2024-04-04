MUSIGA Rocks +233 With Highlife Concert

Asabea Cropper performing on stage

Thousands of highlife music fans were last Saturday thrilled with great musical performances at this year’s edition of the annual highlife music concert held at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill.

Dubbed ‘The Authentic Highlife Music Night’, the event brought together thousands of music lovers who were thrilled with back to back hits from all the acts billed for the event.

It was organised by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in partnership with the management of +233 Jazz Bar and Grill to promote Ghanaian highlife music.

The highlife legends who rocked the stage gave the local patrons a lot to cheer about during the entire duration of the six-hour concert.

It was a pleasant sight to behold as a section of the music fans were seen dancing and hugging old friends they had lost contact with for years.

Some of the highlife legends who thrilled patrons at the concert include Pat Thomas the Golden Voice; the evergreen Naa Amanua of Wulomei fame and Smart Nkansah, former leader of the Sweet Talks Band.

Others are Yaw Stone, Asabea Cropper and her brother Nene Agyeman Kenteman and Okyeame Kwame the Rap Docta, among others.

The final performance for the night by Amandzeba brought the roof down with a repertoire that included his evergreen hits.

Three-time Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni, who also performed at the event, treated guests to a surprise performance with a masterful rendition of K. Frimpong’s ‘Kyenkyen Bi Adi M’awu.’

All the musicians were backed by the Bessa Band.

MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons said, “Tonight is a special showcase of highlife music and we would like to thank everyone who has made tonight possible.”

He expressed the union’s appreciation to the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and other supporters for the celebrations.

The ‘Authentic Highlife Music Night’ was the climax of a month-long Ghana Music Month celebration by MUSIGA.

Other activities during the month included a music business seminar on music and tourism, and music and investments; a health screening exercise and a play Ghana music day which was marked by the media with the playing of Ghanaian music.

The final event is a thanksgiving service on April 7, 2024 at the Christian Service Centre, East Legon.

By George Clifford Owusu