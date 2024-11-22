Election Predictions Heat Up Ahead Of December 7 Polls

With just about two weeks to Ghana’s 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, predictions are rolling in from various analysts and experts.

The latest forecasts suggest tight competition between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

*Mixed Predictions*

Paul Boateng, a former NDC executive in Italy, has predicted a 50.6% win for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and 142 parliamentary seats for the NPP.

However, Dr. Smart Sarpong’s analysis projects 128 safe seats for the NPP and 92 for the NDC, with the NPP likely to secure at least 148 seats.

Meanwhile, EN Analytics predicts 96 safe seats for the NPP and 82 for the NDC, without making a presidential prediction.

On the other hand, Musa Dankwa of Global InfoAnalytics forecasts 150 parliamentary seats for the NDC and a 51.53% presidential win for John Mahama.

The contrasting predictions reflect the intense competition between the two major parties.

*NDC Chairman Raises Concerns*

Asiedu Nketiah, NDC’s National Chairman, has expressed concerns that the NPP is employing tactics to win parliamentary seats.

This accusation adds to the tension building up ahead of the elections.

*Historical Context*

In the 2020 elections, Ghana saw a closely contested parliamentary race, with both the NPP and NDC securing 137 seats each, and one independent candidate winning a seat.

The upcoming elections are expected to be just as competitive.

BY Daniel Bampoe