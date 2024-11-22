NPP Lead With 7 Regions In Latest Polls

With just about two weeks to Ghana’s 2024 presidential election, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is pulling ahead in the polls.

As of November 16th, 2024, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP holds a 49.1% lead, while John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) trails behind at 45.8%.

The NPP’s strong performance is driven by its dominance in seven key regions: Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, Central, Eastern, North East, and Western.

Meanwhile, the NDC’s support is concentrated in Bono East, Greater Accra, Northern, Oti, Savanna, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, and Western North.

In a latest polls, it has emerged that the 2024 election can be won in the first round by either of the two leading parties, with the NPP having a higher chance of securing a decisive victory.

To achieve this, parties must consolidate their gains in leading regions and improve their performance in other areas.

In terms of parliamentary seats, the NPP currently leads with 128 safe seats, followed by the NDC with 92.

The remaining 56 constituencies are up for grabs, with both parties likely to win an equal share.

However, if the NPP maintains its momentum, it’s projected to secure at least 148 seats in parliament.

Notably, six independent candidates in Sunyani East, Asante Akyem Central, Asante Akyem North, La-Dade Kotopon, Suhum, and Agona West failed to secure enough votes to make a significant impact.

With all 276 constituency seats still in play, parties will need to focus their efforts on the 56 tight constituencies to emerge victorious.

BY Daniel Bampoe