Electrician Electrocuted While Fixing Earth Wire

The house where the incident occurred

Tragedy struck at Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, October 8, when a 40-year-old electrician, popularly known as Kofi Electrician, was electrocuted while fixing an earth wire in a three-bedroom house.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicates that the deceased, who lived at Nkawie, had been hired by a landlady, Madam Fati Adams, to correct an electrical fault in her house, which had been experiencing irregular power issues.

Eyewitnesses say the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. while the electrician was working on a wooden ladder. He reportedly fell to the ground and died instantly.

The landlady, who had gone to the market to buy foodstuffs to prepare a meal for the electrician upon his request, returned to find him lying motionless. When she attempted to touch him, she was shocked by an electric current and ran out to seek help from nearby residents.

Residents described the deceased as a well-known electrician who frequently undertook jobs in the community.

Police from the Toase Divisional Command were later called to the scene to convey the body to the Afari Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Investigations have been launched to ascertain the exact cause of death and whether safety precautions were followed during the electrical work.

FROM David Afum, Mpasatia