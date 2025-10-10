Support National Sanitation Day – Atwima Mponua DCE To Residents

Issahaq Ibrahim leading the exercise

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Mponua, Mr. Issahaq Ibrahim, has urged residents of the district to throw their full support behind the President’s reintroduced monthly sanitation exercise.

Addressing a gathering in Nyinahin last Friday after leading the clean-up exercise, Mr. Ibrahim cautioned that the consequences of neglecting sanitation were dire, citing recurring disease outbreaks and premature deaths.

“In our daily lives, we generate filth. If we fail to get rid of it, the same filth will destroy us. Filth kills, it brings sickness, and if we don’t clean our environment, it will end us in the grave,” he stated.

The DCE expressed disappointment at the low participation of some residents, particularly shop owners and traders operating along the main roads. He lamented that many of them refuse to join communal exercises yet operate without valid permits and often show open disrespect to authorities.

He warned that under the renewed policy, anyone who fails to comply with sanitation laws will face disciplinary action. “The law will work. And when it works, no one will be spared, no matter their political colours,” he declared.

Mr. Ibrahim further explained that government’s renewed focus on sanitation was to safeguard the health of citizens and strengthen national development. He maintained that no country can achieve progress if its people are constantly plagued by avoidable diseases.

“Sanitation is about our collective survival. A healthy district means a strong workforce, less hospital expenditure, and more development. We must all get involved,” he added.

The Nyinahin exercise, which involved assembly members, community leaders, and youth volunteers, formed part of the nationwide clean-up campaign launched by President John Dramani Mahama to revive the National Sanitation Day initiative.

Authorities say the Assembly will intensify education and community mobilisation in the coming months while applying sanctions against defaulters.

FROM David Afum, Nyinahin