The CA Project Hosts Quiz At Redeemer Preparatory & JHS

The winners, government officials and members of The CA Project in a group photo

The CA Project, has successfully held an inter-house Constitutional Literacy Quiz at the Redeemer Preparatory and JHS at Pig Farm in Accra.

The event, organised in collaboration with the National Centre for Civic Education (NCCE), Alicia Global, and National Alliance of Ghana Law Students on October 8, 2025, brought together students, teachers, volunteers and civic educators who facilitated an engaging and inspiring competition among students.

The event was aimed at deepening the students understanding of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and promoted civic education among the young learners.

The Constitutional Literacy Quiz was also an event to access and evaluate The CA Project’s Constitutional Literacy awareness programme across the country.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as the students demonstrated impressive knowledge of constitutional principles such as their rights, the role of the NCCE, sources of law in Ghana, the role of Parliament and Citizens. After the contest, the Obeng Dapaah House emerged as the overall winner and was awarded a cash prize of GH¢1,000 for their exceptional performance.

Speaking after the programme the founder and director of The CA Foundation, Celestine Addo, emphasised the importance of nurturing constitutional literacy from a young age which will serve as a foundation for responsible citizenship and encourage active democratic participation.

She stated that, “If we hope to have responsible citizens in the near future who will be committed, fully participate in governance and uphold the good principles of democratic governance in Ghana, then these young ones should be our darling.”

Director for NCCE for the Greater Accra Region, Mawuli Agbenu expressed joy stating that, “within a short period of time that The CA Project commenced its activities by adopting Redeemer Preparatory & JHS in conducting constitutional literacy education and donating the 1992 Constitution to the school, I am happy to see progress on how these children have fully studied and gain full knowledge about their rights in the Constitution.” He further called upon donors and sponsors to support the project as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).”

The CA Project is a flagship programme of The CA Foundation which is aimed at educating young ones in schools about the basic law of the land (“Constitution”) by donating the 1992 Constitution of Ghana to schools, for students to have access to read and understand their basic rights and responsibilities as Ghanaians.

The CA Project is implemented through partnerships, sponsorships and volunteering from legal professionals and law students across the country.

