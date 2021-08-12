Eminem’s Ex-Wife Hospitalised After Suicide Attempt

Eminem and ex-wife

American rapper Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, has been hospitalised after attempting to commit suicide.

According to TMZ, police and emergency workers responded to a call of a suicidal person at Kim’s home in Michigan on July 30, 2021.

“Kim was so combative she had to be restrained by deputies … and was so violent, paramedics were unable to check her vitals,” the report said.

“Kim had cut herself, as she had several small lacerations on the back of her leg and a good amount of blood was on the floor,” the report added.

Scott and Eminem tied the knot back in 1999 and divorced in 2001. They have a daughter, Hailie Jade, together.