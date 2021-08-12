Three Town SHS Student Stabs Teacher

A final year student of Three Town Senior High School (SHS) near Denu in the Ketu South Municipality has stabbed his teacher.

The teacher, John Akey Kwashi who teaches Information Communication Technology (ICT) was allegedly stabbed for preventing the final year Visual Arts student from bullying a junior student.

The suspect, Akakpo Gilbert aged 19 is reported to have aimed for the stomach of the teacher. However, the swift use of the arm by the teacher to block the cutter (the sharp object used by artists), led to the deep cur on his arm.

Sources at the school say the incident happened last Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at about 12:50 pm behind the ICT Laboratory (Lab).

Before the incident, the teacher who was teaching in the computer lab heard some noise behind the facility. He went out there to find the suspect, Akakpo, bullying first-year students.

The teacher then intervened to stop the bullying.

This did not go down well with Akakpo.

He got offended and pushed the teacher in readiness to fight him.

As the teacher tried to retreat, the student took out a cutter to stab the teacher in the stomach. The teacher blocked the attack with his hand, thereby sustaining a deep cut in his left upper arm.

Some senior management of Three Town SHS were alerted. The teacher was rushed to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital for treatment. The Senior House Master, Cephas Afornu reported the incident to the Denu Police Station at about 1:50 pm the same day.

The Denu Police Commander, ASP Nakoja confirmed the incident and said the crime scene has been visited as well as the victim at the hospital.

He was stable and undergoing a surgical operation at the time of the visit.

The suspect, Akakpo Gilbert was later surrendered by his father to aid in the investigation. He was arraigned before the Aflao Circuit Court on Thursday, August 12, 2021, for causing harm.

