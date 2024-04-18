Engineers Finish New Trains Installations

The first two units of the modern trains acquired by the government from Poland to operate both regional and long-distance lines have been successfully assembled and installed on the railroad track.

Minister of Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, who disclosed this, said electrical and mechanical tests would be conducted soon to prepare for practical testing of the trains on the rails.

“This significant milestone sets the stage for passenger onboarding and operationalisation,” he noted.

According to him, the progress made indicates that other necessary operational tests would be undertaken once the engineers have completed navigating the train throughout the entire length of the 100km railway line.

He said upon the arrival of train components at the Tema Port about two weeks ago, work started immediately at the train workshop situated at the beginning of the 100km railway line inside the Tema Harbour.

The minister added that the trains are ultramodern, fuel-efficient, high-performing, and designed for tough terrain such as Ghana’s.

“All accolades to the NPP government for its commitment to completing the Tema-Mpakadan railway project,” he said.

According to Mr. Amewu, no administration has made significant investments in rebuilding the country’s railway sector as the Akufo-Addo/Dr. Bawumia government.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to elevate Ghana’s railway industry to a standard that is admired across the West African sub-region,” the minister asserted.

He stated that, by divine providence, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is speeding up efforts to complete the Western Railway Line, which is critical to Ghana’s haulage, mining, and agricultural industries.

“The achievements of the Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia government in rejuvenating Ghana’s railway sector speak for themselves and it is to reaffirm that ‘breaking the 8’ is possible.

“The NPP is deserving of another term to fully fledge out its vision for this country, most importantly, the railway, transport, and broader economic sectors,” he intimated.

By Ernest Kofi Adu