Ernest Chemists Launches Prostenal For Men

Prof Kyei (middle) with Dr. Emmanuel K. Ireland, Chairman of the Community Practice Pharmacists Association (right), and Ebenezer Bediako, a director, ECL (left) with the new product

Ghana’s leading Pharmaceutical Company, Ernest Chemists Ltd (ECL), has launched three variants of Prostenal, an improved formula of proven prostate care in the management of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) in men.

The product comes in three variants namely, Prostenal Forte, Prostenal Control and Prostenal Night.

Urologist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Associate Professor of Surgery at the University of Ghana Medical School, Prof. Mathew K.Y Kyei speaking at the launch of the product, commended ECL for staying true to its brand promise of providing quality and affordable medicines to the public.

He stated that the Prostenal variants have the right dosage of active ingredients which are essential in determining the efficacy of products.

According to him, the presence of such essential ingredients as Saw Palmetto, Stinging Nettle, Zinc, Ashwagandha, Vitamins B and D3, and Canadian cranberry juice were necessary in managing BPH.

Brand Manager for Prostenal, Isaac Mensah said the three variants helps to maintain a healthy prostate, supports the onset and quality of sleep for full body regeneration, and contribute to maintenance of urinary function and proper urine flow.

Further, he said they contribute to the maintenance of normal testosterone levels in the blood and positively impact potency while the Tribulus Terrestris has positive effect on libido and erection.

Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager at ECL, Clement Atagra, indicated that the launch of Prostenal is testament to the company’s resolve to continue to lead initiatives aimed at improving the lives and health of customers.

“Given the debilitating effects of prostate related challenges on men, it is anticipated that the launch of these three variants will help improve both the health and productivity of men,” he said.

“At Ernest Chemists, when we say we provide quality and affordable medicines, we are not only referring to medicines produced locally but we hold ourselves to the same strict standards for our imported products. It is for this reason that we are on this occasion partnering one of the World’s leading pharmaceutical companies (STADA) to launch this product,” he added.

ECL General Manager, Yaw Bediako, stressed the commitment of ECL to introduce quality and affordable medicines and consumer products onto the Ghanaian market.

He indicated that although the company’s current focus is to rapidly increase its productive capacity to meet the increasing national and continental demand, it will continue to engage in strategic partnerships with international partners to leverage its extensive footprints regarding its warehousing, distribution and retail facilities.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri