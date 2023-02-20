Ex-Total Executive Mourn Atsu

Ephraim (L) with Atsu

Former Total Energies Audit Manager, Mr. Wilfred Kojo Ephraim, has paid glowing tribute to Ghana winger Christian Atsu, who was one of the victims of the Turkey earthquake.

The former Newcastle and Black Stars player was found dead last Friday after over a week of search by a rescue team.

As a result, the chartered accountant has dedicated the photo below to the memory of Christian Atsu.

The author of tourism books on Ghana said in a statement, “I visited the Black Stars team at the Sarakawa Hotel when Ghana played Togo in an African Cup of Nations qualifier in September 2014.

“I was then working in Total Togo on a Five (5) year Expatriation as Finance Manager. The patriotic spirit in me was so strong.

“I visited the team on the eve of that match to give some morale booster pep-talk to the players. Ghana won that match 3-2.”

Scorers:

Floyd Ayite (Togo) – 12th min

Asamoah Gyan (Ghana) – 24th min

Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu (Ghana) – 34th min

Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo) – 77th min

Christian Atsu (Ghana) – 85th min

The statement added, “Yes, Christian Atsu scored the winning goal late into the game with just 5 mins of regulation left to play.

“Chris, you played your role. Rest well in the bosom of our Lord.”