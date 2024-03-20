Expedite Health Commodities Clearance From Port – PSGH Tells Govt

Pharm. Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) is calling on the government to expedite the clearance of health commodities from the Global Fund at the country’s port.

According to the PSGH, the commodities including Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test kits (RDTs), Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs), Anti Retro Virals (ARVs) among others, worth $45 million, have not been cleared from the port since August 2023.

In a statement issued and signed by the PSGH President, Pharm. Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh,

the delay in clearance is because Global Fund as part of its policy does not finance taxes and levies of the commodities from the port.

“The PSGH understands that there is currently complete stock-out of malaria RDTS. While some health facilities do not have stocks of ARVs, there will be complete stock out of ARVs in the country by May 2024,” the statement said.

It further noted that the deadlock, “imperils the health and well-being of numerous Ghanaians grappling with the debilitating conditions of HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria.”

The statement also indicated that Ghana’s recent commitment of US$2 million to the Global Fund’s seventh replenishment underscores its dedication to global health initiatives.

“Yet, the delay in clearing vital medications presents a disconcerting dissonance between our professed commitment and actionable steps.

“This disjunction risks undermining partnerships and tarnishing Ghana’s international reputation in the battle against these diseases,” the PSGH stressed.

It said good storage practices are essential in the supply chain of health commodities, adding that in the interim, “the PSGH requests that the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) inspects the commodities and ensure that the conditions under which the products are being stored are not detrimental.”

“We also request quarantine of the products upon clearance and a full assay or quality control assessment by the FDA before the products are made available to patients. As friends of the human race, we make the patients interest the foremost issue with respect to safety and quality,” it said.

The PSGH expressed its willingness to collaborate with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders in devising swift solutions to ensure unfettered access to essential health commodities.

“As global priorities evolve, we urge domestic dialogues on financing mechanisms to safeguard these vital initiatives. Through concerted endeavours, we can guarantee equitable access to medications and other health commodities, enabling all Ghanaians to lead healthy and productive lives,” it added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri