Fake Soldier Grabbed For Assaulting Mechanic

A 52-year-old security man, Kwaku Agyemang, is currently facing prosecution at the Kwahu-Mpreaso Magistrate Court in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region for allegedly assaulting and causing the unlawful arrest of a 59-year-old man, Kwasi Ofosu, a mechanic over a chieftaincy dispute.

The suspect who parades himself as a soldier is currently on court-granted bail.

He is expected to appear before the court on April 20, 2021 after he was arrested in Accra for the crime at Mpreaso two weeks ago.

A police source who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said, the suspect hails from Tease, the District Capital of Afram Plains South but works with a private security firm in Accra where he resides.

He is alleged to have been terrorizing the residents of Afram Plains whenever he visits the community on the claims that he is a soldier and also issues threats to deal with anybody he had problems with.

The source narrated that the suspect and the victim were invited to Obo Kwahu to resolve a chieftaincy dispute pending at Tease between the two different clans two weeks ago.

After the said meeting at Obo Chief Palace, the two were going back to their various destinations.

While on their way, the suspect who was in a taxi cab allegedly ordered the driver to speed up and cross the victim in a different car upon reaching the Obo cemetery heading to Obomeng – Mpreaso road.

The suspect allegedly alighted from his car and threatened to deal with the victim if he keeps following the chieftaincy case, but the victim reportedly ignored his threats and drove away.

The source narrated that upon reaching the Mpreaso Lorry station, the victim alighted and decided to buy a loaf of bread.

Immediately he alight, the suspect also stepped out from the taxi and without any provocation descend on the victim by beating him up where he pulled out the handcuff from his pocket and caged the victim.

The suspect, Kwaku Agyemang’s action attracted the taxi drivers and some Community Police Assistants who went to the scene to verify the situation.

Kwaku Agyemang reportedly told them that the victim was a thief who has been declared wanted in Accra, which he has been sent to cause his arrest.

The Community Police Assistants at the scene then questioned the suspect to prove his identity which he told them that he is a soldier from Accra.

He was then asked together with the suspect to follow them to the station to write a statement.

While they were on their way going, the suspect’s managed to run away by dodging the Community Police Assistants.

The victim, Kwasi Ofosu, who knows where the suspect stays in Accra later led the Police from Mpreaso with the assistance of the Airport Police to his house around the Nyaho Clinic to apprehend him.

The Police upon a search in the suspect’s room found three uniforms of the Ghana Army, a handcuff, and some weapons which were brought to the station as exhibits.

Kwaku Agyemang was put behind bars for some days at the Mpreaso Police cells before he was paraded to the Mpreaso Magistrate Court, where he was later granted bail after the pleadings by his counsel.