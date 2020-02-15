Famous Kumasi Building Demolished For Market Project

The demolished site

A famous building located within Kumasi Central Market has been demolished to pave the way for the construction of the Kumasi Central Market Phase 2 project.

Christened as ’Edwom Aborosan’ to wit ‘Market storey building’, the one-storey building is one of the historical architectural works in the Ashanti Region, notably Kumasi.

The demolition of the building yesterday in the morning sent a strong signal to the public that the much-talked-about Kumasi Central Market project had officially kick-started.

The construction, which is in two phases, generally forms part of the Kumasi Kejetia/Central Market Reconstruction project. The Kejetia Market portion had been completed already.

Major Sod Cutting

It would be recalled that President Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, jointly cut the sod for work to start at the Kumasi Central Market last year.

During that historic ceremony, the President announced that his NPP government was determined to carry out significant infrastructural projects in the Ashanti Region.

He cited the Kumasi Central Market project as a clear example that indeed his administration has the interest and the transformation of the Ashanti Region at heart.

On his part, the Asantehene entreated the various stakeholders to offer the needed co-operation and support to the contractors so as to complete the project on time.

Demolition Exercise

Yesterday, bulldozers and excavators of different sizes were seen at the Kumasi Central Market early on Friday morning, pulling down buildings and shops to kick-start the construction works.

Emmanuel Danso, the Liaison Officer of the contractors of the project, said they were determined to complete the project during the 30-month stipulated time, adding that the equipment and materials were ready.

Meanwhile, the KMA has relocated traders that would be affected by the Central Market project to the Kejetia Market, Abinkyi Market and the Race Course to ply their trade.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi