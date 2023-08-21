Farewell Event for H.E. Esmond St. Clair Reid, High Commissioner of Jamaica to Ghana Held

The Honorary Consul of Jamaica to Ghana, Mr. Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu on the 13th of August, 2023 hosted a farewell cocktail for the outgoing High Commissioner of Jamaica to Ghana, H.E. Esmond St. Clair Reid at The Fitzgerald in Accra.

The event was organised to celebrate the work of the High Commissioner over the period of his tenure and afford His Excellency the opportunity to interact with members of the Jamaican and Caribbean community in Ghana one last time before departing to Kingston, Jamaica later in the year.

In his address, H.E. Esmond St. Clair Reid, thanked the gathering for taking time of their Sunday evening to attend event and expressed how privileged he is to have served as the High Commissioner of Jamaica to Ghana for the past four and half years. He further stated that even though he is proud of what he and his team have accomplished over the period, he wished they had done more before leaving the shores of Africa. He also commended the Honorary Consul, Mr. Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu and his team at the consulate for the work they are doing for the Jamaican and Caribbean community in Ghana and their work on various Jamaica – Ghana initiatives.

The High Commissioner especially praised Mr. Osei-Bonsu for the hard work he and his team are putting in towards the establishment of the Ghana – Jamaica Chamber of Commerce which will see a lot of economic and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

In his concluding remarks, H.E. Esmond St. Clair Reid, admonished Jamaicans and the larger Caribbean community in Ghana to continue to contribute positively and be productive wherever they find themselves.

Earlier, the Honorary Consul of Jamaican to Ghana, Mr. Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu in an address paid glowing tribute to the High Commissioner for his work in deepening the bilateral relations between Jamaica and Ghana during his tenure as well overseeing the establishment of the Honorary Consulate in Accra.

The Honorary Consul further cited the academic collaboration program between The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus and the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat and the initiation of the dialogue to establish the Ghana – Jamaica Chamber of Commerce as two of the many initiatives the High Commissioner has facilitated in his tenure.

Mr. Kevoy Burton, President of the Ghana Caribbean Association also addressed the gathering conveying the appreciation of the Caribbean community for the work the High Commissioner has done for the Jamaican and Caribbean community over the period of his tenure.

The concluding remarks was given by Miss Fawziya Mumuni, Administrator at the Honorary Consulate of Jamaica after which the gathering was treated some reggae lovers rock songs and drinks while they interacted and laid down some dance moves.

Also in attendance were members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps, representatives from Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration amongst other dignitaries.