Spain Lift First Women World Cup

Spain have won the Women’s World Cup for the first time, beating England in Sydney

Even in glorious triumph, sounds of disapproval rang out in Jorge Vilda’s direction.

As his players celebrated winning the World Cup for the first time after defeating England 1-0, boos rang out in the crowd when the jubilant Spain boss was pictured on the big screen being congratulated by Spain’s Queen Letizia at Stadium Australia.

Moments earlier, Vilda had looked up to the sky, raised his hands and screamed with joy when the referee ended the match to confirm Spain as world champions.

Controversy has followed Vilda at every turn of this tournament, and even in victory there was no escape.

This will go down as one of the most remarkable triumphs in Women’s World Cup history, with Spain entering the tournament amid a backdrop of unrest and a number of players unhappy with Vilda, who had survived a player revolt to keep his job.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) released a statement revealing that 15 players had submitted identical emails saying they would not play for Vilda unless “significant” concerns over their “emotional state” and “health” were addressed.