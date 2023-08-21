Marathon Champion Salutes Baah Agyemang

The marathoner (L) with the GDCL boss

Ghana’s Marathon record champion and 10,000 meters record holder, William Amponsah, has secured admission to undertake a Master’s Programme in Sports and Exercise Science at the Texas University in the United States of America.

This feat adds to the steady progress the athlete has chalked since winning the first Asante Akyem Marathon competition in 2017, an event that was organised by the then National Sports Authority (NSA) Board Chairman, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang.

Amponsah has since competed in international Marathon competitions including the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom as well as the Australia, China, Nigeria Marathons and many others.

He has now become the face of Ghana marathon showing dexterity and professional attitude on the tracks across the world.

Visiting the Ghana Digital Centre Limited (GDCL) office with his coaches and family members on Thursday evening, Amponsah told this writer he was there to show appreciation to the CEO, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang.

He said his steady rise in life began with the opportunity he gained after winning the 2017 Asante Akyem Marathon which was organised by Mr. Baah Agyemang, which gave him the opportunity to compete in Dubai as part of his package as the winner.

He noted that the opportunity opened him up to the world by building his confidence, adding that the exposure has served him well.

The marathoner said the Akyem Marathon was where his talent was unearthed, adding that Mr. Baah Agyemang has since given him support whenever the need arises, including his enrollment at the Texas University to pursue his dream course.

The GDCL CEO said he was humbled by the show of appreciation by the marathon champion.

He noted that all he did in 2017 with the first Asante Akyem Marathon and subsequent ones that have been organised is to unearth hidden talents in the area of athletics and develop them to become national and world champions for the benefit of Ghana.

The CEO blessed the marathoner and urged him not to forget his humble beginning, never to deviate from his roots and concentrate on his studies to become the best in the classroom and field.

