Piesie Esther Nominated ForCLIMA 2023

Piesie Esther

Fast-rising gospel artiste, Piesie Esther, has been nominated in this year’s edition of the Nigerian-based awards scheme, Christian Legendary and Impact Makers Awards in Africa (CLIMA Africa).

She has been nominated for Africa’s Best Female Artiste of the Year and Africa Gospel Artiste of the Year categories at CLIMA Africa Awards 2023.

The prestigious gospel award is set to honour African impact makers and Africa gospel music artistes and promoters in different categories.

Piesie Esther, who is credited with a number of award-winning songs, will face stiff competition from the likes of Mercy Chinwo, Judikay, Sunmisola, Yadah, Victoria Orenze, all from Nigeria, and Janet Otieno from Kenya in the Africa best female gospel artiste of the year category.

Based on her outstanding performance in music, Piesie Esther has been tipped to win two awards at the ceremony slated for Monday, October 2, 2023 at Lagos Television (LTV), Agidinmbi, Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria.

The gospel artiste, who is hopeful of sweeping two of the awards at the event, believes her hard work in the industry in the year under review will earn her awards this year.

Credited with five albums, Piesie Esther’s name became a household one in 2002 when she released her award-winning song titled ‘Apae Ama Me’, followed by ‘Me Nte Ase’ in 2008 and ‘Ziba Beko’ in 2011.

According to the CEO and President of the Award Academy, Mr. Uwak Mike, the 2023 edition has 13 honorary categories, 19 nominations, 4 merit awards for gospel music impact makers and best dressed male and female awards.

Voting for nomination categories will begin from August 20 to September 20 through the official website of the organisation.

By George Clifford Owusu