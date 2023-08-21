Dope Nation Introduces ‘Ghanapiano’

Dope Nation

Dope Nation, Ghanaian twins turned music duo, have revealed that they are working on a new sound called ‘Ghanapiano’ which they will incorporate into their music.

In an interview on TV3 Newday, the twin brothers told the host, Berla Mundi, that they are bringing a new sound, ‘Ghanapiano’ which they already tried on their hit ‘Gboza’.

“It actually started with ‘Gboza’. If you listen to it, there are elements of Hammer’s tunes in there. We are trying to churn a new sound called ‘Ghanapiano’,” they revealed.

When asked if the revelation would not spark any form of controversy and the like, Dope Nation stated that “This is not to fight anyone’s intellectual property. We are just trying to give credence to everybody and at the same time, bring a new sound.”

“The reason why it’s Ghana is that we are taking old and new sounds from the Ghanaian culture musically and we merge it on the piano. If you listen to ‘Gboza’, you’ll hear these elements on the piano, that’s why we churned the name ‘Ghanapiano’,” they explained.

‘Ghanapiano’ is a fusion of the popular South African amapiano together with Ghanaian culture. Due to the huge role the South African sound plays in the turn-out of the new sound, the amazing duo learnt the craft and incorporated it into their project.

“We didn’t just get up one day and come up with the term. We have friends who are producers in South Africa that actually opened their doors to us,” they disclosed.

They continued, “We saw how they made their beats, learnt their elements and decided to make this type of sound. You can hear the amapiano instruments, but it is a Ghanaian sound.”