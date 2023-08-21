Ghana Modeling & Fashion Awards Held

Ms. Larkuor Adjartey presenting award to one of the winners

The second edition of the annual Ghana Modeling and Fashion Awards (GHAMFA23), successfully took place at the Accra Tourist Information Centre on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

A host of models, fashion icons, designers, and other distinguished stakeholders of the fashion and tourism industry gathered to celebrate models, designers and related personalities, who have worked hard and have contributed to the growth of the modeling and fashion industry in Ghana.

Explaining what made this year’s awards unique, the CEO of Ghana Modeling and Fashion Awards, Ms. Larkuor Adjartey said that certain changes had occurred.

“First of all, we have added four more categories to this year’s edition, which also have the Fashion CEO, Fashion School, Fashion Show/Event, Dance Influencer in Fashion in order to give room for more fashion sectors to be recognised.”

This year, Male Model of the Year went to Leopard Kwao.

Other winners included Candy’s Makeup & Artistry as the Makeup Artist of the Year, Braids by Loverossy as Hairstylist of the Year, GNTDA Fashion 360 as the Fashion Show/Event of the Year, Charthess School of Fashion as Fashion School of the Year, Mr Kellgh as Dance Influencer In Fashion, Boss Taylor as Emerging Designer, Dema Models as Modeling Agency of the Year, Elise Abbiw as Discovery Model of the Year, and MD Fashion as Fashion Designer of the Year, amongst others.

Special honorary awards were given during the night which included late Ricci Ossei as Fashion Legend, Anita Ofori as Outstanding Top Model, Abbi Creation as Lifetime Achievement in Fashion Design, Wendy L’artisane as Lifetime Achievement in Accessory Design, Da Therapizt as Fashion Stylist, Harriet Alubankudi as Plus-size Model, Brandina Djagba Hukporti as Brand Influencer in Made in Ghana Products, Regina Adu Safowaah as Fashion Entrepreneur, amongst others.

Echoing the growth and strengthening ties between fashion and tourism, representatives from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) graced the occasion and also highlighted government interventions in ensuring growth within the fashion and tourism industry under the auspices of “Beyond the Return” initiative.