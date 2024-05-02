Liverpool Settles On Slot …To Replace Klopp

It seems like Liverpool might finally have their man.

Per ESPN sources, the club has agreed to a fee with Feyenoord to buy out the final two years of manager Arne Slot’s contract. Provided that Liverpool and Slot can come to a deal, the 45-year-old Dutchman will be the one tasked with the simple challenge of replacing the manager who has won every major trophy he could win and re-established Liverpool as one of the top clubs in the world.

Rather than going for a big-name manager to replace perhaps the biggest-name manager in Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool landed on someone whom many of their fans have never heard of. When Klopp joined the club eight and a half years ago, he was already one of the world’s few elite coaches. He’d won the Bundesliga multiple times and reached the Champions League final. Slot, meanwhile, has never managed outside of the Netherlands and has coached six Champions League matches — total.