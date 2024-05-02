You Made Ghana Proud – Young Apostles Chief

Young Apostles FC Chairman, Sammy Anim Addo, has saluted Ghana’s squad that featured in the just ended UEFA U-16 International Development Tournament in Russia.

Ghana, led by Laryea Kingston, missed out on the final but demonstrated grit and brilliance by bouncing from an opening day 4-1 defeat to Russia to thrash Serbia and Kazakhstan 5-1.

He posted on his official X account: ”You made Ghana proud at UEFA U.16 Tournament, keep on keeping on boys and stay focused. Big ups to Laryea Kingston-led Technical Team. You have started a great project for the future. I see greatness ahead so keep pushing and remember ‘Everyday is Business’. Thank you.”

The tournament will serve as a good test for the team ahead of the WAFU Zone B U+17 Championship to be hosted by Ghana. It is scheduled from May 15-28.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum