‘I’m Grateful To Ghanaians For Accepting My Music’

Magic Rocker

Magic Rocker, a well-known US-based Ghanaian DJ, musician and songwriter, has expressed his sincere gratitude to Ghanaian music fans for embracing and supporting his music and brand.

Considering that he is not based in Ghana, he claims that the feedback and encouragement he has received for his music have been heartfelt.

He indicated that if he had made relevant strides on the local music scene, his fans must be commended for their support, adding that he could not have achieved the success on the local music scene without the efforts of fans as well as the media.

“I express my gratitude to the media for their unwavering support and for helping to promote my music. I appreciate their help,” he remarked.

“I am saying a big thanks to God because without His assistance, I don’t think I would have come this far.”

He urged his colleague musicians to compose songs that would shape the youth to become more disciplined as well as inculcate in them the real Ghanaian culture.

He appealed to artistes to take advantage of the opportunities available to develop themselves and also increase the scope of their markets.

Magic Rocker released three singles last month: ‘Lion King’, ‘No More War’, and ‘Who Are You’.

Credited with several hit songs, he has revolutionised the African music industry by crafting compositions that fuse traditional African music with highlife.

His commitment to creative invention has brought him unprecedented acclaim.

He revealed, “I have decided to release 15 singles this year for my fans before the release of my album,” indicating that 2024 will be a voyage without a way back.

He looks forward to working with well-known Ghanaian musicians in the future, including Smart Nkansah, Abrantie Amakye Dede, Obuoba J.A. Adofo, among others.