CTVET To Distribute 1.2m Textbooks To Students

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, the Director General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), has unveiled a comprehensive initiative to elevate Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Ghana.

According to Dr. Asamoah, over 1.2 million TVET textbooks covering 24 programmes are set to be distributed to institutions nationwide, adding that this effort aims to bolster teaching and learning quality in the TVET sector.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Dr. Asamoah outlined the adoption of Competency-Based Training (CBT) as a cornerstone of the educational approach.

He explained that CBT ensures that learners’ education aligns with industry standards, fostering individual competence over group performance.

Moreover, Dr. Asamoah emphasised the standardisation of existing curricula and the training of over 8,000 TVET instructors in the CBT methodology.

Beyond curriculum development, significant strides have been made in infrastructure expansion. Dr. Asamoah announced the completion of a state-of-the-art TVET centre of excellence in Anyinam and Pakyi No. 2, with two additional centres nearing completion in Akumadan and Assin Jakai.

These facilities are poised to enhance practical learning experiences and equip students with in-demand skills.

In tandem with infrastructure development, the Commission has undertaken an ambitious curriculum enhancement initiative.

Dr. Asamoah disclosed the development of 108 new TVET curricula, with an additional 115 curricula in progress. This initiative, guided by sector skills bodies and industry experts, aims to address skills gaps and ensure relevance to evolving market demands.

In a historic move, learning materials accompanying the curriculum have been printed for the first time and will soon be distributed to TVET institutions nationwide.

This initiative, part of the Free TVET for All programme, underscores the government’s commitment to providing equitable access to quality education and fostering self-sufficiency among learners.

However, Dr. Asamoah reiterated the government’s dedication to investing in TVET education as a catalyst for societal transformation. By shaping lives and preparing students for lucrative employment opportunities, TVET education remains a cornerstone of Ghana’s educational landscape.

