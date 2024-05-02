‘Girls Girls For Samira’ Empowers Ashaiman Women

A scene during one of the training sessions. INSET: Madam Fey Gomda and the Second Lady

The ‘Girls Girls for Samira Bawumia’ in collaboration with the Office of the Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia have organised a workshop to train women in income generating activities in the Ashaiman metropolis.

The women, who numbered over a hundred and came from various parts of Ashaiman metropolis, were taken through various economic and income generating skill training such as soap making, bleach making, afterwash soap making, bakery and make-up.

They were also taken through fine-tuning packaging and social media marketing, personal hygiene and lifestyle mentorship.

The workshop, which was under the theme “Rise and Thrive: Unleashing the power within women,” forms part of the ‘Girls Girls for Samira Bawumia’ intention of providing livelihoods for over 2,000 women across the country this year.

According to the founder of the grouping, Madam Fey Gomda, the initiative is to ensure that Ghanaian women are empowered through entrepreneurship and skill development, adding that, the value of women in economic development and growth cannot be overemphasised.

She stressed that, the group’s initiative is in conformity with the Second Lady’s obsession of seeing every Ghanaian woman strive and become financially independent.

Madam Fey said the workshop is one of the platforms created by the ‘Girls Girls for Samira Bawumia’ to equip women with the necessary tools and skills to improve their livelihoods.

She noted that, the participants after the training will be able to set up their own businesses and start making money for themselves and for their families.

The grouping, she said, will monitor the progress of all trainees and support them with working kits and start-up packages.

Madam Fey Gomda was very optimistic that participants of the workshop will chart a path of entrepreneurship and economic growth, and therefore urged them to work very hard to achieve their goals.

Participants of the workshop thanked the Second Lady Mrs. Samira Bawumia and the ‘Girls Girls for Samira Bawumia’ for their support.

By A.R. Gomda