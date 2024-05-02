Dephine Baduweh Needs Help

Dephine Kafela Baduweh

Twenty five-year-old Dephine Kafela Baduweh has been diagnosed with End Stage Kidney Disease and yet to start haemodialysis at the Renal Unit of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The family is unable to meet the cost of haemodialysis, which currently costs GH¢400 per session, and she needs to do three sessions, according to Dr. Aliyu D. Umar, the Medical Officer managing her at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The ultimate treatment is kidney transplant, which can only be done outside Ghana at an estimated cost of about $35,000.

Unfortunately, Madam Kafela Dephine Baduweh and her family do not have the means to fund the treatment.

She needs assistance from the public. Such donations should be sent to ADB Bank, Baduweh Honorine Dwevia 9032000130623301 or MTN Mobile Money, Baduweh Honorine Dwevia 0554070771.