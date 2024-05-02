Quick Action Commends GMA-USA

A renowned music producer and sound engineer, Joseph Appiah, known in the music scene as Quick Action, has commended organisers of the Ghana Music Awards-USA (GMA-USA) for the positive changes in the awards scheme.

“Every year, they try bringing something new to create a whole different experience that will make it better than the previous years. And I think basically that is what the organisers are trying to do,” Quick Action said.

The producer who is the CEO of S24 Recording Studio and has worked with the likes of Samini, TiC, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, Ohemaa Mercy, Cindy Thompson, Blakk Rasta, Prince Bright of Buk Bak among others, applauded the organisers of Ghana Music Awards USA for promoting Ghanaian culture for the past five years by awarding hardworking musicians both in Ghana and USA.

According to him, Don’s Music Production, the organisers of the award scheme, has created enhancement through quality of service.

He added that there is much progress in the award scheme, stressing, “I feel there is progress compared to the previous editions.”

Quick Action, also known as Joseph Keys, indicated that GMA-USA celebrates and recognises outstanding achievements in the Ghanaian music scene, and has played a significant role in promoting local talents on the global stage.

The purpose of the awards ceremony, he said, is to honour Ghanaian artistes who are based in Ghana as well as those in the diaspora, especially the USA, who have contributed to the growth of the country’s music industry.

According to Quick Action, this year’s event, which is the sixth edition, is sure to surpass all expectations and establish a new benchmark for awards ceremonies in Ghana and beyond.

It is the most anticipated event on the entertainment calendar, in spite of the criticism that comes with it.

Last year’s event saw Black Sherif taking home the ultimate award, Artiste of the Year.

It also saw Camidoh, Piesie Esther, Samini, among others bag various awards.

By George Clifford Owusu