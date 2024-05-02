Medikal, Shatta Wale Set To Thrill London Fans

Medikal and Shatta Wale

Popular Ghanaian dancehall performer, Shatta Wale and hip-hop artiste, Medikal are scheduled to perform in London this Saturday at a show dubbed ‘Medikal’s O2 Indigo Concert,’ which is being organised to entertain their London-based admirers.

Medikal is hosting the event with the intention of bringing his UK fan base together on one platform, entertaining them, and letting them dance to his favourite tunes.

Shatta Wale and Medikal are expected to dazzle music fans with their innumerable hit songs through unrelenting, high-energy performances in what is sure to be a historic event.

Alongside Shatta Wale and Medikal, a few carefully chosen local and international acts have been invited to perform.

This historic event promises to be a night full of amazing performances and a celebration of Ghanaian music.

A performance that is sure to be explosive is guaranteed when Medikal’s skill with lyrics is paired with Shatta Wale’s exuberant stage demeanor.

In addition to friends of the two artistes, a sizable contingent of UK music aficionados are anticipated for the sold-out event.

Medikal seeks to create an unforgettable experience with the event as great acts like Sarkodie, Keche are also expected to join him with their performances.

Medikal’s journey to the grand stage of O2 Indigo is a testament to the power of talent, perseverance, and the universal language of music.

By George Clifford Owusu