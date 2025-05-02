Fidelity Bank Launches Orange Inspire

Fidelity Bank

Julian Opuni

Fidelity Bank has unveiled a new initiative dubbed Orange Inspire, aimed at empowering young professionals and entrepreneurs with the tools, knowledge, and financial support needed to achieve personal and business growth.

The launch, which took place in Accra, marks a strategic move by the bank to strengthen its engagement with Ghanaian youth and build a future-ready customer base through mentorship, capacity-building, and tailored financial solutions.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Julian Opuni, said Orange Inspire reflects the bank’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of Ghanaian leaders.

According to him, the Orange Inspire project, which is a Cultural and Creative Fund (FCCF) under its Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Initiative, will directly support creative entrepreneurs with funding, training, and tools to grow.

Mr. Opuni said this is aimed at making a meaningful difference in an industry that has too often been overlooked by banks and policy makers alike.

He pointed out that the FCCF is designed for young creatives—men aged 40 and under, and women aged 45 and under—working in fields like visual arts, fashion, crafts, photography, animation, music, film, content creation, and performance.

The fund offers both grants and low-interest loans to help them turn their ideas into impactful businesses, he noted.

He disclosed that the funding structure has been thoughtfully designed, with tier one involving GH¢450,000 in grants awarded to five outstanding young creatives.

Winners in Artistic Expression and Creative Storytelling categories will each receive up to GH¢150,000.

Additionally, 20 incubated businesses will also be eligible for concessionary loans of up to GH¢200,000 at a 10% interest rate under the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Fund. Tier II provides up to GH¢1 million in concessionary financing for established creative projects.

“We know the creative sector comes with unique risks, but we also see huge opportunities. We’re not doing this because we have all the answers. We’re doing this because we believe in the talent and potential of Ghanaian creatives. And we want to work with them—and with partners—to build something that lasts,” Mr. Opuni said.

He said the fund’s support goes beyond just money, and it includes incubation, mentorship, and infrastructure development to help creatives build sustainable enterprises that can grow and compete —locally and globally.

Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree, Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and CSR, said this move is part of a larger vision: “We’ve done this before—last year with our GreenTech Innovation Challenge, where we invested over GH¢1.4 million in young entrepreneurs solving challenges in agriculture.

According to her, like that sector, the creative industry has enormous potential but limited support. FCCF is our way of changing that narrative.”

A Business Desk Report