Farouk Mahama Marks 44th Birthday With PWDs

Farouk Aliu Mahama with some of the PWDs and widows in Yendi

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, hosted a feast at his residence to celebrate his 44th birthday with members of the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) community and several widows from the Yendi municipality.

The former Yendi MP also donated bags of rice and cash to the widows and PWDs, to support their well-being.

“Persons with disabilities and widows are vital members of our society who deserve love, care, and support from the entire community. We must all embrace them,” the former Yendi MP stated.

He took the opportunity to tour the Yendi Constituency to express his gratitude to voters for the trust they placed in him during the 2024 parliamentary elections, despite not emerging victorious.

“I want to thank you all for everything during the election, regardless of the outcome. Let’s stay united and work tirelessly for the development of Yendi,” he added.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi