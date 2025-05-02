NIB Inaugurates New PMSU Executive Members

The new executives in a group photograph

The National Investment Bank (NIB) inaugurated its newly elected executive members of the Professional and Managerial Staff Union (PMSU) in Accra on April 30, 2025.

The newly elected executives, who will be in office for the next four years, pledged to work in the best interests of their members, to support the decisions that will serve the greater good of all members of NIB PMSU.

The newly elected chairman, Robert Afrifa Twumasi, expressed gratitude to the staff for putting their trust in him and voting him into office. He stated that under his leadership, he would see to the progression of the bank and seek the welfare of the staff.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust you have placed in me and fully recognise the weight of the responsibility this position brings. We step into leadership at a transformative time for our bank. With unity and shared commitment, we will seize opportunities to advance the vision of our bank and the welfare of our members,” he asserted.

He pledged to champion better staff welfare, such as enhancing loan facilities, rewarding hard work, and enhancing support for bereaved staff, making sure to promote a fair and equitable work environment, alongside maintaining a good relationship and continuing to engage with management.

“Under my leadership, the union will boldly advocate for better staff welfare while maintaining constructive and respectful engagement with management,” he stressed.

Managing Director of NIB, Dr. Doli-Wura Awushi Abdul-Malik Seidu Zakaria, stated that during his tenure, he will ensure the bank repositions itself towards rapid industrialisation by initiating three individuals or industries in each region through special moderate loans and investing in equity interest.

“For my tenure, I will initiate supporting three industries or three individuals through special moderate loans or investing in equity interest in those organisations, bringing it to forty-eight, therefore NIB will be dotted around Ghana,” he stated.

General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU), Morgan Ayawine, stated that the relationship between Trade Union leaders and the management of the bank must be an effective collaboration, to plug any loopholes that may affect the bank negatively.

“Your relationship with management of the bank should be nothing less than effective collaboration, to plug any loopholes that may have the potential of impacting negatively on the operations of the bank,” he stressed.

“Management must take the unions in absolute confidence, and trust them to contribute their quota in driving the hope and aspirations of the bank for the achievement of its organisational goals,” he added.