GoldBod Extends Licence Deadline For Gold Dealers

Sammy Gyamfi

The Ghana Gold Board has extended the deadline for gold dealers holding old licences issued by the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) or the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to reapply under the new licensing regime.

The new deadline is now set for May 21, 2025, offering dealers an additional three weeks to complete the reapplication process.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, April 30, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, made it clear that this would be the final extension.

“We are giving you another three weeks. We believe that this is fair, and this timeframe should be enough for anybody who is serious about applying for a GoldBod licence,” he stated.

He urged all gold dealers to visit the official GoldBod website to complete their applications, adding that the Board had already outlined the steps in a press release issued on March 23.

“In our press release on March 23, we explained the processes involved in securing a GoldBod licence,” he said. “If you want a licence, you must go onto the website of GoldBod to apply.”

The new licensing regime is part of efforts by the Ghana Gold Board to regulate the gold trade more effectively and ensure transparency in mineral transactions across the country.

A Business Desk Report