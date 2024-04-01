First Batch Of Free Tablets For SHS Students Ready For Distribution

Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) has announced that the first batch of 450,000 free student tablets will be distributed next week.

These tablets, fully funded by the GETFUND, are part of the government’s Smart School Project aimed at digitizing all sectors of the country.

President Akufo-Addo had previously announced the distribution of 1.3 million tablets to public Senior High School and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students.

The tablets will be distributed in three phases, with 32 schools receiving the first batch of tablets.

Each tablet, equipped with a keyboard and power bank, can function as a laptop or solely as a tablet.

In the future, textbooks will be gradually phased out and integrated into the tablets. ICT Coordinators in schools have provided training to teachers on the usage of the tablets, and further training will be conducted for schools receiving the devices.

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, clarified that each tablet costs $250, not GHS250.

The first 450,000 tablets are estimated to cost 112 million cedis, while the entire 1.3 million tablets will amount to 337 million Ghana cedis.

Some have raised concerns about the government’s spending on tablet distribution amid challenges faced by the Free SHS policy.

Dr Adutwum explained that the logistical challenges of the Free SHS program are separate from budgetary constraints and that the allocated funds for the tablet project cannot be diverted.

To address possible malfunctioning or mishandling of the tablets, schools with larger populations will have dedicated repair centers on-site.

However, the minister emphasized that students are generally careful with their academic tools, and there is a higher chance of gadgets being abused by teachers than by students.

The distribution of free student tablets is seen as a significant step towards digitizing education in Ghana and ensuring equal access to educational resources for all students.

By Vincent Kubi